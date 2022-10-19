In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a Four Cheese Risotto Roasted Tomato Cream.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Arborio Rice
  • 1/8 cup Onions, small dice
  • 3 cups Chicken Stock
  • 3/4 cup Cheese (mozzarella, provolone, gruyere, parmesan)
  • 2 Tablespoons Chives
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Ingredients for Tomato Cream:

  • 1cup Vodka, reduced by half
  • 1 cup Charred Tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Sugar

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients for cream sauce and bring to a boil, simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. In a small sauce pan add oil and sauce onions.
  3. Add rice, then slowly add stock until rice is cooked.
  4. Add remaining ingredients, serve with cream sauce.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.