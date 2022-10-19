In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a Four Cheese Risotto Roasted Tomato Cream.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Arborio Rice
- 1/8 cup Onions, small dice
- 3 cups Chicken Stock
- 3/4 cup Cheese (mozzarella, provolone, gruyere, parmesan)
- 2 Tablespoons Chives
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Ingredients for Tomato Cream:
- 1cup Vodka, reduced by half
- 1 cup Charred Tomatoes
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Sugar
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients for cream sauce and bring to a boil, simmer for 10 minutes.
- In a small sauce pan add oil and sauce onions.
- Add rice, then slowly add stock until rice is cooked.
- Add remaining ingredients, serve with cream sauce.
