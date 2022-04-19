In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Jeanie Roland from Ella’s Food & Drink, making Fluffy Molded Pancakes. This recipe comes from her new cookbook, “The Perfect Caper Home Cooking.”

Ella’s celebrates 10 year anniversary this year and The Perfect Caper (their restaurant in Florida) celebrates 20 years as well. Chef Jeanie will be a featured speaker at the Dunes Club in Narragansett on July 13th for the 22nd Annual Book and Author Luncheon. Find more info at gfwcri.org or General Federation Women’s Club of South County.

Ingredients:

4 egg whites, at room temperature

1/2 tsp salt, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

2 egg yolks

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

3/4 tsp vanilla extract

powdered sugar

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees. In a large bowl, using the mixer, whip egg whites with a pinch of salt until glossy peaks form. In another large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and remaining salt. In a small bowl, whisk together egg yolks, buttermilk and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture and whisk until well combined. Gently fold in egg whites. Heat griddle to 375 degrees and place ring molds on the griddle. Pour 1/3 cup batter into each mold and tent lightly with foil. Cook for 5-6 minutes, until set and golden brown on the bottom. Gently remove molds, flip pancakes and cook 3-4 minutes, until golden. Transfer pancakes to a plate and keep warm in preheated oven. Repeat with the remaining batter, spraying griddle and molds and adjusting heat as needed between batches. Serve dusted with powdered sugar, with wild blueberry syrup on the side.