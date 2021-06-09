In the Kitchen: Floridian Shrimp and Rice Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen today making a light summer dish, Floridian Shrimp and Rice Salad.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 cups Jasmine Rice, cooked
  • 8oz. Gulf Shrimp, chopped
  • 1 Mango, peeled, cored, small dice
  • 1 Cucumber, peeled, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons Ginger, peeled, minced
  • 4 – 6 Scallions, sliced
  • 1 Jalapeño, no seeds, small diced
  • 2 Oranges, juiced, no seeds
  • 1 Lime, juiced, no seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Radish, sliced (optional, as needed)
  • Cilantro Leaves (optional, as needed)
  • Black Sesame Seeds (optional, as needed)
Instructions:
  1. Combine all ingredients.
  2. Top with optional radish, cilantro and sesame seeds.

