In the Kitchen: Floridian Shrimp and Rice Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen today making a light summer dish, Floridian Shrimp and Rice Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups Jasmine Rice, cooked
- 8oz. Gulf Shrimp, chopped
- 1 Mango, peeled, cored, small dice
- 1 Cucumber, peeled, diced
- 2 Tablespoons Ginger, peeled, minced
- 4 – 6 Scallions, sliced
- 1 Jalapeño, no seeds, small diced
- 2 Oranges, juiced, no seeds
- 1 Lime, juiced, no seeds
- 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- Radish, sliced (optional, as needed)
- Cilantro Leaves (optional, as needed)
- Black Sesame Seeds (optional, as needed)
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients.
- Top with optional radish, cilantro and sesame seeds.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.