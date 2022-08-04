In the kitchen today we welcome Ethan Farrell, CEO of Sunset Farm and Co-Owner of Sunset Farm Food Truck, making Fish Tacos. This recipe consists of Yellowtail Flounder lightly breaded and sautéed with olive oil. It’s then plated into a golden flour tortilla shell with Mexican blend cheese and chopped romaine with a garnish of mango salsa. The Sunset Farm Food truck will be at the Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend offering seafood and non-seafood food options.
Ingredients:
- 2 Yellowtail Flounder filets
- 2 flour tortillas
- Fish chik
- Mango salsa
- Mexican blend taco cheese
- Romaine heart
- Cilantro
- Cajun seasoning
Directions:
- Lightly breaded and sauté Yellowtail Flounder with olive oil for 6-7 minutes.
- Place into golden flour tortilla shell and top with Mexican blend cheese, chopped romaine and mango salsa.
