In the kitchen today we welcome Ethan Farrell, CEO of Sunset Farm and Co-Owner of Sunset Farm Food Truck, making Fish Tacos. This recipe consists of Yellowtail Flounder lightly breaded and sautéed with olive oil. It’s then plated into a golden flour tortilla shell with Mexican blend cheese and chopped romaine with a garnish of mango salsa. The Sunset Farm Food truck will be at the Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend offering seafood and non-seafood food options.

Ingredients:

2 Yellowtail Flounder filets

2 flour tortillas

Fish chik

Mango salsa

Mexican blend taco cheese

Romaine heart

Cilantro

Cajun seasoning

Directions:

Lightly breaded and sauté Yellowtail Flounder with olive oil for 6-7 minutes. Place into golden flour tortilla shell and top with Mexican blend cheese, chopped romaine and mango salsa.