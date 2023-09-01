In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Lawrence Busteed from Finn’s Harborside, making Finn’s Stuffed Quahogs. This recipe yields 10 stuffies.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Lb. Ground or Diced Chouriço
  • ½ Cup Diced Celery
  • ½ Cup Diced Red Bell Pepper
  • ½ Cup Diced Spanish Onion
  • 2 Tbsp Minced Garlic
  • 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 2.5 Cups Clam Stock or Juice
  • 2 Cups Chopped Clams
  • 2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
  • 4 Cups Panko Breadcrumbs
  • 10 Large Quahog Shells

Directions:

  1. Set oven to 425 degrees
  2. Heat Olive Oil in a large skillet
  3. Add Chouriço and cook until lightly browned
  4. Add Onion, Celery, Red Bell Pepper & Garlic until vegetables begin to soften
  5. Add Clam Stock, Chopped Clams & Butter and bring to a boil
  6. Simmer over low heat for 6-8 minutes, stirring periodically
  7. Remove from heat
  8. Mix in breadcrumbs & cool for 10 minutes until thickened
  9. Divide mixture into 10 portions
  10. Add each portion into one Quahog shell
  11. Place each Stuffed Quahog onto a sheet pan and bake for 15-20 minutes (*Internal temperature = 165 degrees)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.