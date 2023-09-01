In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Lawrence Busteed from Finn’s Harborside, making Finn’s Stuffed Quahogs. This recipe yields 10 stuffies.
Ingredients:
- 1 Lb. Ground or Diced Chouriço
- ½ Cup Diced Celery
- ½ Cup Diced Red Bell Pepper
- ½ Cup Diced Spanish Onion
- 2 Tbsp Minced Garlic
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 2.5 Cups Clam Stock or Juice
- 2 Cups Chopped Clams
- 2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
- 4 Cups Panko Breadcrumbs
- 10 Large Quahog Shells
Directions:
- Set oven to 425 degrees
- Heat Olive Oil in a large skillet
- Add Chouriço and cook until lightly browned
- Add Onion, Celery, Red Bell Pepper & Garlic until vegetables begin to soften
- Add Clam Stock, Chopped Clams & Butter and bring to a boil
- Simmer over low heat for 6-8 minutes, stirring periodically
- Remove from heat
- Mix in breadcrumbs & cool for 10 minutes until thickened
- Divide mixture into 10 portions
- Add each portion into one Quahog shell
- Place each Stuffed Quahog onto a sheet pan and bake for 15-20 minutes (*Internal temperature = 165 degrees)
