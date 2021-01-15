In the Kitchen: Filet Mignon avec Sauce Diane

Owner and Chef from Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, was on The Rhode Show today showing us how to make Filet Mignon avec Sauce Diane.

Ingredients:

Filet Mignon

Mustard

Peppercorn

Bay Leaf

Shallots

Demi Glace

Brandy

Cream

Flour

Butter

Please watch the video above to see how it all comes together.