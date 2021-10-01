In the Kitchen: Filet and Scallop Bèarnaise

In the kitchen today, we welcome Danielle Lavallee from The Social Table making a Filet and Scallop Bèarnaise along with a Pumpkin Chai Martini.

The Social Table Experience includes a full service, in-home dining experience for an group of 4-15 people. You can sit back and relax, they will take care of table decor, cooking and cleanup.

