In the Kitchen: Fig and Prosciutto Pizza

Chef Valter Monteiro from PVD Pizza stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share a delicious pizza recipe.
Pizza Dough
2 cups Black Mission Figs
2 cups White Wine
8 oz Prosciutto
Fresh Mozzarella
Crumbled Blue Cheese
Cheddar Mozzarella Mix
Pizza Instructions:
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Allow dough to rest at room temperature before placing in the oven. Lightly flour your work surface and using a rolling pin, roll outward from the center of the dough until you have created a circular shaped crust, about 20-12 inches in diameter. Brush a thin layer of fig marmalade on the crust, and then lightly sprinkle with salt. Spread mozzarella and cheddar mix evenly over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border for the crust. Bake at 500 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until crust is slightly browned. Remove pizza from the oven and top with prosciutto.
Fig Marmalade Instructions:
Take 2 cups of Black Mission figs, 2 cups white wine and 4 oz water into a food processor. Puree until it becomes a paste.
