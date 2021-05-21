In the Kitchen: Fig and Prosciutto Pizza

Chef Valter Monteiro from PVD Pizza stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share a delicious pizza recipe.

Pizza Dough

2 cups Black Mission Figs

2 cups White Wine

8 oz Prosciutto

Fresh Mozzarella

Crumbled Blue Cheese

Cheddar Mozzarella Mix

Pizza Instructions:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Allow dough to rest at room temperature before placing in the oven. Lightly flour your work surface and using a rolling pin, roll outward from the center of the dough until you have created a circular shaped crust, about 20-12 inches in diameter. Brush a thin layer of fig marmalade on the crust, and then lightly sprinkle with salt. Spread mozzarella and cheddar mix evenly over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border for the crust. Bake at 500 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until crust is slightly browned. Remove pizza from the oven and top with prosciutto.

Fig Marmalade Instructions:

Take 2 cups of Black Mission figs, 2 cups white wine and 4 oz water into a food processor. Puree until it becomes a paste.