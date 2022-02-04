In the Kitchen: Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning we welcome Chef and Owner of Tomaselli’s, Michael Fleury, making a Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread.

Ingredients:
  • 1 Fire Grilled Flatbread
  • 5 oz Fig Jam
  • 6 oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
  • 4 slices Prosciutto
  • 4 oz Baby Arugula
  • 1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Balsamic Glaze
  • Salt
  • Pepper
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Place flatbread on pre-greased baking sheet.
  3. Evenly distribute the fig glaze to the whole flatbread then top with the cheese.
  4. Put into the oven for 5 minutes then remove and top with the prosciutto and bake till complete, about 5-7 minutes.
  5. As the flatbread bakes, combine the baby arugula, olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper in a mixing bowl place, mix until thoroughly combined.
  6. Once the flatbread is finished baking, cut into 8 pieces, top with the arugula and balsamic glaze.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com