In the Kitchen: Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

This morning we welcome Chef and Owner of Tomaselli’s, Michael Fleury, making a Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread.
Ingredients:
- 1 Fire Grilled Flatbread
- 5 oz Fig Jam
- 6 oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- 4 slices Prosciutto
- 4 oz Baby Arugula
- 1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Balsamic Glaze
- Salt
- Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Place flatbread on pre-greased baking sheet.
- Evenly distribute the fig glaze to the whole flatbread then top with the cheese.
- Put into the oven for 5 minutes then remove and top with the prosciutto and bake till complete, about 5-7 minutes.
- As the flatbread bakes, combine the baby arugula, olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper in a mixing bowl place, mix until thoroughly combined.
- Once the flatbread is finished baking, cut into 8 pieces, top with the arugula and balsamic glaze.
