In the kitchen today, we welcome Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Festa Food. Festa food is Portuguese party food that includes Bifana, Frango no Churrasco, Sardines, and cocktails. The cocktails include Sagres and cherry Ginja. Bifana is a marinated pork cutlet sandwich and Frango no Churrasco is Portuguese grilled chicken.

