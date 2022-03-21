This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Ester Bishop from Gnarly Food Truck making Feijoada.

The food truck was started in 2021 and features authentic Brazilian dishes. To shop their meat products, go to their website www.gnarlyvinesfarm.com. They are also at the Mount Hope Farmers Market every Saturday from 9am – 12:30 pm and the Tiverton Farmers Market on Sundays from 10am – 2pm.

Ingredients:

1 lb of black beans

2 lbs of Gnarly Vines Farm pork shoulder or pork chops cut into 1-inch cubes (you can use button or baby bella mushrooms or smoked tofu to make a vegan version)

½ lb of Gnarly Vines Farm sausage cut into 1-inch pieces – Italian or kielbasa

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp of salt

2 tsp of black pepper

1 tsp of cumin

1 tsp of paprika

1 tbsp of olive oil

3 garlic cloves, smashed

Directions:

Put the beans on a large pot and add cold water to about 1 inch above the beans. Let them soak for a about 1 – 2 hrs or until they puff up. Drain the water and replace it with cold water to cover the beans, about 2 inches above the beans. Add the bay leaves and bring it to a boil then reduce to medium heat, skimming any foam away. Meanwhile season the shoulder / chops with salt and pepper to taste. Add the olive oil to a sauté pan and brown the meat, add garlic and cook it for 1 minute. Brown the sausage as well. When the beans start to become soft, about 30 mins into it, add the spices and shoulder. Reduce the heat to medium. If using shoulder; you can add the browned shoulder to the beans when the beans start to boil, reduce the heat to medium and let the shoulders stew with the beans. Add the sausage once the beans are starting to get soft and let it simmer until the beans are done. If using chops; Once the beans are starting to get soft add the browned chops and sausage to the beans, cook until the beans are soft. Add more salt to taste. Serve it with white rice, sautéed kale or collard greens.