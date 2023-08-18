In the kitchen today, Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria will be making Fat Moon Farm Mushroom Ravioli, Roasted Peppers, Basil in a Romano Cream Sauce! This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves around 4 people.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Lilly’s Pasta- Mushroom Ravioli (approx 20ea)
- 1½ Oz Shallots, minced
- 1½ tsp Garlic, minced
- 3 Oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 Cups Fat Moon Farm Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms
- 4 Oz White Wine
- ½ Cup Roasted Peppers, Sliced
- 1 Qt Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp Basil, Chiffonade
- 2 Tbsp Butter, Cold
- 1 ½ Cups Romano Cheese
- 2 Tbsp Lemon Juice
Directions:
- Place a large pot over high heat with 4 quarts of water and 2-3 Tbsp of kosher salt and bring to a boil. Add mushroom ravioli and cook to al dente.
- Trim and slice mushrooms to approximately ½ inch thick.
- Heat a saucepan over medium high heat. Add Olive oil, shallots and garlic and heat quickly until fragrant, NO COLOR!
- Add sliced mushrooms to pan and sauté 2-3 minutes.
- Deglaze with white wine and and allow to reduce by half.
- Add sliced roasted peppers and heat 30 seconds.
- Carefully pour in heavy cream, add basil and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 4-5 minutes.
- Drain mushroom raviolis and combine with mushroom cream and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Add butter and Romano cheese and combine well.
- To serve, using a large dinner bowl, place 5 raviolis in each bowl.
- Evenly spoon mushroom cream sauce over raviolis.
Garnish with grated Romano and fresh basil.
