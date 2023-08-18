In the kitchen today, Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria will be making Fat Moon Farm Mushroom Ravioli, Roasted Peppers, Basil in a Romano Cream Sauce! This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves around 4 people.

Ingredients:

2 lbs Lilly’s Pasta- Mushroom Ravioli (approx 20ea)

1½ Oz Shallots, minced

1½ tsp Garlic, minced

3 Oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Cups Fat Moon Farm Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms

4 Oz White Wine

½ Cup Roasted Peppers, Sliced

1 Qt Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp Basil, Chiffonade

2 Tbsp Butter, Cold

1 ½ Cups Romano Cheese

2 Tbsp Lemon Juice

Directions:

Place a large pot over high heat with 4 quarts of water and 2-3 Tbsp of kosher salt and bring to a boil. Add mushroom ravioli and cook to al dente. Trim and slice mushrooms to approximately ½ inch thick. Heat a saucepan over medium high heat. Add Olive oil, shallots and garlic and heat quickly until fragrant, NO COLOR! Add sliced mushrooms to pan and sauté 2-3 minutes. Deglaze with white wine and and allow to reduce by half. Add sliced roasted peppers and heat 30 seconds. Carefully pour in heavy cream, add basil and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 4-5 minutes. Drain mushroom raviolis and combine with mushroom cream and simmer for 2 minutes. Add butter and Romano cheese and combine well. To serve, using a large dinner bowl, place 5 raviolis in each bowl. Evenly spoon mushroom cream sauce over raviolis.

Garnish with grated Romano and fresh basil.