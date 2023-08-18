In the kitchen today, Chef Anthony DePalma from Evviva Trattoria will be making Fat Moon Farm Mushroom Ravioli, Roasted Peppers, Basil in a Romano Cream Sauce! This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves around 4 people.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Lilly’s Pasta- Mushroom Ravioli (approx 20ea)
  • 1½ Oz Shallots, minced
  • 1½ tsp Garlic, minced
  • 3 Oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 4 Cups Fat Moon Farm Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms
  • 4 Oz White Wine
  • ½ Cup Roasted Peppers, Sliced
  • 1 Qt Heavy Cream
  • 2 Tbsp Basil, Chiffonade
  • 2 Tbsp Butter, Cold
  • 1 ½ Cups Romano Cheese
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon Juice

Directions:

  1. Place a large pot over high heat with 4 quarts of water and 2-3 Tbsp of kosher salt and bring to a boil. Add mushroom ravioli and cook to al dente.
  2. Trim and slice mushrooms to approximately ½ inch thick.
  3. Heat a saucepan over medium high heat. Add Olive oil, shallots and garlic and heat quickly until fragrant, NO COLOR!
  4. Add sliced mushrooms to pan and sauté 2-3 minutes.
  5. Deglaze with white wine and and allow to reduce by half.
  6. Add sliced roasted peppers and heat 30 seconds.
  7. Carefully pour in heavy cream, add basil and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 4-5 minutes.
  8. Drain mushroom raviolis and combine with mushroom cream and simmer for 2 minutes.
  9. Add butter and Romano cheese and combine well.
  10. To serve, using a large dinner bowl, place 5 raviolis in each bowl.
  11. Evenly spoon mushroom cream sauce over raviolis.
    Garnish with grated Romano and fresh basil.

