In the Kitchen: Fasolakia

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos making Fasolakia, which is Greek-style stewed green beans.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs string beans
- 2 lbs potatoes peeled and diced
- 4 large tomatoes, 2 puréed and 2 diced
- 1 onion julienned
- 1 zucchini diced
- 1 eggplant diced
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Sautée the onion and garlic in half of the olive oil.
- When translucent add green beans and sauté for five minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, zucchini and vinegar.
- Season to taste with oregano, salt and pepper.
- Simmer for at least an hour until potatoes are cooked and eggplant and zucchini are soft.
- If needed add water throughout simmering.
- Add fresh parsley and remaining olive oil stir until combined.
- Serving suggestion: top with crumbled feta cheese and eat with crusty bread.
