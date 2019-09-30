Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Fasolakia

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos making Fasolakia, which is Greek-style stewed green beans.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs string beans
  • 2 lbs potatoes peeled and diced
  • 4 large tomatoes, 2 puréed and 2 diced
  • 1 onion julienned
  • 1 zucchini diced
  • 1 eggplant diced
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley 
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 

Directions:

  1. Sautée the onion and garlic in half of the olive oil. 
  2. When translucent add green beans and sauté for five minutes. 
  3. Add the tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, zucchini and vinegar. 
  4. Season to taste with oregano, salt and pepper. 
  5. Simmer for at least an hour until potatoes are cooked and eggplant and zucchini are soft. 
  6. If needed add water throughout simmering. 
  7. Add fresh parsley and remaining olive oil stir until combined. 
  8. Serving suggestion: top with crumbled feta cheese and eat with crusty bread.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams