In the Kitchen: Fasolakia

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos making Fasolakia, which is Greek-style stewed green beans.

Ingredients:

2 lbs string beans

2 lbs potatoes peeled and diced

4 large tomatoes, 2 puréed and 2 diced

1 onion julienned

1 zucchini diced

1 eggplant diced

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley

1/2 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Sautée the onion and garlic in half of the olive oil. When translucent add green beans and sauté for five minutes. Add the tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, zucchini and vinegar. Season to taste with oregano, salt and pepper. Simmer for at least an hour until potatoes are cooked and eggplant and zucchini are soft. If needed add water throughout simmering. Add fresh parsley and remaining olive oil stir until combined. Serving suggestion: top with crumbled feta cheese and eat with crusty bread.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

