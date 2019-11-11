In the Kitchen: Faroe Island Salmon

Executive Chef, Ryan Escudè from Cork & Rye Gastropub shares a recipe for Seared Faroe Island Salmon.

RECIPE NAME

Seared Faroe Island Salmon

INGREDIENTS:

Roasted beets, white balsamic, farro, pomegranate molasses

STEPS:

1. Roast beets at 350 for 30 minutes until tender. You can use a toothpick to feel the doneness. Chill in the refrigerator. Once cool, Peel and slice into wedges.

2. Cook Farro in salted boiling water with a sachet of thyme and bay leaf until tender. Strain and chill in the fridge on a cookie sheet.

3. Add the beets, farro, parsley, minced red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, salt, and pepper in a bowl before serving

4. Season salmon, and pan sear. Flip the fish and add water, thyme, and dollop of butter to the pan to baste the fish to keep it moist. Cook to desired temperature.

5. Serve on top of beet and farro salad. Drizzle with pomegranate molasses.