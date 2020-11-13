In the Kitchen: Fall Vegetable Salad

Chef Kat Caine, Director of Culinary Education at Ocean House, shares a recipe for a fall vegetable salad.

Ingredients:

5ea Brussels sprouts

1c broccoli florets

1c cauliflower florets

1t toasted pumpkin seeds

1/2c tahini

1/4c white balsamic vinegar

1T honey

1T kosher salt

1/2c blended oil

1t pink peppercorn

1 grapefruit, supremed

Directions:

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

