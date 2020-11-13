In the Kitchen: Fall Vegetable Salad

Chef Kat Caine, Director of Culinary Education at Ocean House, shares a recipe for a fall vegetable salad.
Ingredients:
5ea Brussels sprouts
1c broccoli florets
1c cauliflower florets
1t toasted pumpkin seeds
1/2c tahini
1/4c white balsamic vinegar
1T honey
1T kosher salt
1/2c blended oil
1t pink peppercorn
1 grapefruit, supremed
Directions:
- In a blender, combine tahini, vinegar, honey, salt, and peppercorn. Blend until thickened, about 1 minute. Slowly add oil to emulsify, should be creamy and shiny. Set Aside.
- In a large saute pan, use enough blended oil to coat. On high heat, sear Brussel sprouts, cauliflower and broccolini until tender and golden brown. Remove from heat.
- In a bowl, toss hot vegetables with 1 T of tahini vinaigrette. Add pumpkin seeds and mix thoroughly.
- In a bowl, plate all vegetables in a circle, like a wreath. Garnish with grapefruit supremes, and enjoy!
