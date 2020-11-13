In the Kitchen: Fall Vegetable Salad

Chef Kat Caine, Director of Culinary Education at Ocean House, shares a recipe for a fall vegetable salad.

Ingredients:

5ea Brussels sprouts

1c broccoli florets

1c cauliflower florets

1t toasted pumpkin seeds

1/2c tahini

1/4c white balsamic vinegar

1T honey

1T kosher salt

1/2c blended oil

1t pink peppercorn

1 grapefruit, supremed 

Directions:

  1. In a blender, combine tahini, vinegar, honey, salt, and peppercorn. Blend until thickened, about 1 minute. Slowly add oil to emulsify, should be creamy and shiny. Set Aside.
  2. In a large saute pan, use enough blended oil to coat. On high heat, sear Brussel sprouts, cauliflower and broccolini until tender and golden brown. Remove from heat.
  3. In a bowl, toss hot vegetables with 1 T of tahini vinaigrette. Add pumpkin seeds and mix thoroughly.
  4. In a bowl, plate all vegetables in a circle, like a wreath. Garnish with grapefruit supremes, and enjoy!

