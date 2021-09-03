In the Kitchen: Fall Cake Decorating

Owner of Awesome Sweets, Susan Lagasse, was in the kitchen today showing us her tips and tricks for decorating a fall cake. Awesome Sweets is a nut free bakery and makes all kinds of custom cakes and cupcakes, including a cupcake flower bouquet.
Ingredients:
- 1-2 layer cake of your choice
- White icing
- Golden yellow icing
- Fudge or dark brown icing
- Olive green icing
- 2 Leaf tips
- #3 writing tip
- #10 round tip
- Offset spatula
- Piping bags with couplers
Directions:
- Ice the cake as desired.
- Use golden yellow frosting with leaf tip to create sunflower, add olive green leaves, add brown centers.
- Then add any desired writing.
