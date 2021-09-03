In the Kitchen: Fall Cake Decorating

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Owner of Awesome Sweets, Susan Lagasse, was in the kitchen today showing us her tips and tricks for decorating a fall cake. Awesome Sweets is a nut free bakery and makes all kinds of custom cakes and cupcakes, including a cupcake flower bouquet.

Ingredients:
  • 1-2 layer cake of your choice
  • White icing
  • Golden yellow icing
  • Fudge or dark brown icing
  • Olive green icing
  • 2 Leaf tips
  • #3 writing tip
  • #10 round tip
  • Offset spatula
  • Piping bags with couplers
Directions:
  1. Ice the cake as desired.
  2. Use golden yellow frosting with leaf tip to create sunflower, add olive green leaves, add brown centers.
  3. Then add any desired writing.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com