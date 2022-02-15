This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She is showing us how we can clean out our produce drawer and make an Epic Sheet Pan Dinner with Honey Mustard Dressing.
Ingredients and Directions for Sheet Pan Dinner:
- Couple of potatoes
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon spices (italian seasoning, lemon pepper, cajun, etc)
- ½ green cabbage
- ½-1 pound cooked sausage
- 1 15-ounce can of garbanzo beans
- 1/2 Bell Pepper
- ½ Red Onion
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Wash and slice the potatoes thinly. Place on the baking sheet with about half of olive oil and spices and salt. Place in the oven and bake for about 5-8 minutes while you prepare the rest.
- Slice cabbage into wedges, removing the core. Slice pepper, onion and add all to a bowl. Toss with remaining salt, oil, and spices. Add to the sheet pan. Add sausages.
- Return to the oven and roast for about 15 minutes or until all are tender and sausages are golden brown.
Ingredients and Directions for the Honey Mustard Dressing:
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard (use the end of any of these 3 jars to mix it!)
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1-2 Tablespoons mayo
- 1-2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar, or lemon
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of cayenne
- Pinch of chopped herbs (optional)
- 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Use the jar which is almost empty…all 3 jars work for shaking!
- Add the vinegar to that jar first, close and shake.
- Add the remaining ingredients. Close and shake until blended.
