This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She is showing us how we can clean out our produce drawer and make an Epic Sheet Pan Dinner with Honey Mustard Dressing.

Ingredients and Directions for Sheet Pan Dinner:
  • Couple of potatoes
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon spices (italian seasoning, lemon pepper, cajun, etc)
  • ½ green cabbage
  • ½-1 pound cooked sausage
  • 1 15-ounce can of garbanzo beans
  • 1/2 Bell Pepper
  • ½ Red Onion
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Wash and slice the potatoes thinly. Place on the baking sheet with about half of olive oil and spices and salt. Place in the oven and bake for about 5-8 minutes while you prepare the rest.
  3. Slice cabbage into wedges, removing the core. Slice pepper, onion and add all to a bowl. Toss with remaining salt, oil, and spices. Add to the sheet pan. Add sausages.
  4. Return to the oven and roast for about 15 minutes or until all are tender and sausages are golden brown.
Ingredients and Directions for the Honey Mustard Dressing:
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard (use the end of any of these 3 jars to mix it!)
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1-2 Tablespoons mayo
  • 1-2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar, or lemon
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of cayenne
  • Pinch of chopped herbs (optional)
  • 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil
  1. Use the jar which is almost empty…all 3 jars work for shaking!
  2. Add the vinegar to that jar first, close and shake.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients. Close and shake until blended.

