In the Kitchen: English Fruit Teacake

Discover Newport has brought June Love’s English Bakery to our kitchen today! Chef June Lawton is sharing her recipe for English Fruit Teacake.

INGREDIENTS Self-rising wheat flour, brown sugar, butter, eggs, whisky, orange juice, raisins, dried cranberries, apricots, golden syrup (sliced almonds optional).

STEPS

1. Mix all of the ingredients together (except for the dried fruits) using ¼ cup of the flour to coat.

2. Add the fruits (and almonds) just until combined.

3. Bake at 325° for 40-50 minutes until it is set in the center, test with skewer.

