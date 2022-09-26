Chef C.J. Luis from Diego’s East Side joined us in “The Rhode Show” Kitchen on Monday morning to make Enchiladas.
Watch the attached video to learn how to make these at home!
Click here to learn more about Diego’s East Side.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.