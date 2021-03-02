In the Kitchen: Eggroll in a Bowl

This morning we welcome into the kitchen, Heather Dupee, Chef and Owner of Made By Me Cooking School out of Hope & Main. She is making a Eggroll in a Bowl.

Ingredients:
  • 1 TBSP olive oil
  • 1 lb of ground chicken or turkey 
  • 1 package of Coleslaw mix 
  • 2 TBSP of low sodium soy sauce 
  • 1 TBSP of fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp of garlic powder
  • 1 TBSP Hoisin Sauce
  • 1/4 cup of green onions 
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

*For a spicy kick add 1 tsp of red pepper flakes or siracha sauce.  If you prefer it a little sweeter you can add some sweet and sour sauce to it. 

Directions:
  1. Add oil to saute pan and bring to temperature. 
  2. Cook ground protein, stirring and crumbling until cooked through. 
  3. Stir in coleslaw mix, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, salt & pepper and stir. 
  4. Top with green onions and drizzle with siracha or sweet and sour sauce.
  5. Enjoy!

