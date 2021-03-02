In the Kitchen: Eggroll in a Bowl

This morning we welcome into the kitchen, Heather Dupee, Chef and Owner of Made By Me Cooking School out of Hope & Main. She is making a Eggroll in a Bowl.
Ingredients:
- 1 TBSP olive oil
- 1 lb of ground chicken or turkey
- 1 package of Coleslaw mix
- 2 TBSP of low sodium soy sauce
- 1 TBSP of fresh ginger
- 1 tsp of garlic powder
- 1 TBSP Hoisin Sauce
- 1/4 cup of green onions
- Salt & Pepper to taste
*For a spicy kick add 1 tsp of red pepper flakes or siracha sauce. If you prefer it a little sweeter you can add some sweet and sour sauce to it.
Directions:
- Add oil to saute pan and bring to temperature.
- Cook ground protein, stirring and crumbling until cooked through.
- Stir in coleslaw mix, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, salt & pepper and stir.
- Top with green onions and drizzle with siracha or sweet and sour sauce.
- Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.