In the Kitchen: Eggroll in a Bowl

This morning we welcome into the kitchen, Heather Dupee, Chef and Owner of Made By Me Cooking School out of Hope & Main. She is making a Eggroll in a Bowl.

Ingredients:

1 TBSP olive oil

1 lb of ground chicken or turkey

1 package of Coleslaw mix

2 TBSP of low sodium soy sauce

1 TBSP of fresh ginger

1 tsp of garlic powder

1 TBSP Hoisin Sauce

1/4 cup of green onions

Salt & Pepper to taste

*For a spicy kick add 1 tsp of red pepper flakes or siracha sauce. If you prefer it a little sweeter you can add some sweet and sour sauce to it.

Directions:

Add oil to saute pan and bring to temperature. Cook ground protein, stirring and crumbling until cooked through. Stir in coleslaw mix, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, salt & pepper and stir. Top with green onions and drizzle with siracha or sweet and sour sauce. Enjoy!