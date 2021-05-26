In the Kitchen: Eat Your Greens Pasta

Nick Rabar is in the kitchen this morning making Eat Your Greens Pasta. When not appearing in the Rhode Show kitchen, you can find him at his two restaurants Avenue N, Avenue N Providence and at The Pantry.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Bowtie Pasta, cooked in lightly salted water
- 4 cups Arugula, chopped
- 3 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 cup Olive Oil
- 1 – 2 Lemons, juiced
- 4 Tablespoons Parmesan, grated
- 1 Zucchini, diced, roasted
- 8 Asparagus, diced, roasted
- 1 cup English Peas
- 1 bunch Basil, course chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- As Needed Garlic Crumbs, (Optional)
- As Needed Pancetta, minced, roasted (Optional)
- As Needed Chives, minced (Optional)
Directions:
- In a food processor combine arugula, garlic, olive oil, lemon, parmesan.
- Combine with all other ingredients, top with optional ingredients.
