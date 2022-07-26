On Tuesday morning, Gerry Dupont of Edible Creations by Gerry stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make us the following recipe:
Easy peasy Peach cobbler
Peach cobbler
(Any kind of fruit cobbler)
• ½ cup unsalted butter
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 cups sugar, divided
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• Pinch of salt
• 1 cup milk
• 4 cups fresh peach slices
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• Ground cinnamon or nutmeg (optional)
• Melt butter in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
• Step 2 Combine flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt; add milk, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour batter over butter (do not stir).
• Step 3 Bring remaining 1 cup sugar, peach slices, and lemon juice to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly; pour over batter (do not stir). Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.
• Step 4 Bake at 375° for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Serve cobbler warm or cool.
