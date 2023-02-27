In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Conroy Outar from Ja Patty making Easy Jamaican Callaloo & Dumplings.
Ingredients For Dumplings:
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup water
Instructions for Dumplings:
- Fill a large pot with water (about 5 cups), adding 1 tbsp salt. Bring to Boil.
- : In a mixing bowl combine 2 cups flour and 1 tsp salt. Mix with hand to combine. Set 1 cup of water aside.
- Slowly add water and knead until a dough is formed, a few minutes. If the dough is too sticky add more flour, a little at a time. If the dumpling is too dry, add more water a little at a time and knead again.
- Take a fist sized piece of the dough and roll it into a ball shape between your hands. Using the base of your palm press the ball into your other palm to make a disc.
- Carefully drop the flour dumplings into the pot of boiling water and cook for about 15-20 minutes. The dumplings will float to the top of the water when they are cooked.
- Carefully remove the dumplings when cooked and set aside.
Ingredients for Callaloo:
- 3 cups callaloo (frozen or canned, imported)
- 1 small onion
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 scotch bonnet pepper (do not cut)
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 tsp of salt, or to taste
- 1 tsp white pepper, or to taste
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 2 Tbsp olive oi
Instructions for Callaloo
- Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, then add onion & garlic and sauté until they have softened a bit.
- Then add thyme sprigs, scotch bonnet, and saute another minute.
- Then add callaloo, white pepper, & onion powder, and stir. Finally, add salt to taste.
- Remove scotch bonnet pepper before skin breaks (it is added for flavor from the skin only, not to make this dish spicy).
- Remove from heat, serve with boiled dumplings, and enjoy
