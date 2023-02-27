In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Conroy Outar from Ja Patty making Easy Jamaican Callaloo & Dumplings.

Ingredients For Dumplings:

  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup water

Instructions for Dumplings:

  1. Fill a large pot with water (about 5 cups), adding 1 tbsp salt. Bring to Boil.
  2. : In a mixing bowl combine 2 cups flour and 1 tsp salt. Mix with hand to combine. Set 1 cup of water aside.
  3. Slowly add water and knead until a dough is formed, a few minutes. If the dough is too sticky add more flour, a little at a time. If the dumpling is too dry, add more water a little at a time and knead again.
  4. Take a fist sized piece of the dough and roll it into a ball shape between your hands. Using the base of your palm press the ball into your other palm to make a disc.
  5. Carefully drop the flour dumplings into the pot of boiling water and cook for about 15-20 minutes. The dumplings will float to the top of the water when they are cooked.
  6. Carefully remove the dumplings when cooked and set aside.

Ingredients for Callaloo:

  • 3 cups callaloo (frozen or canned, imported)
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper (do not cut)
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp of salt, or to taste
  • 1 tsp white pepper, or to taste
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 2 Tbsp olive oi

Instructions for Callaloo

  1. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, then add onion & garlic and sauté until they have softened a bit.
  2. Then add thyme sprigs, scotch bonnet, and saute another minute.
  3. Then add callaloo, white pepper, & onion powder, and stir. Finally, add salt to taste.
  4. Remove scotch bonnet pepper before skin breaks (it is added for flavor from the skin only, not to make this dish spicy).
  5. Remove from heat, serve with boiled dumplings, and enjoy

