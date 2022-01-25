In the Kitchen: Easy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Hope & Main brings us Chef Jack Gibson from Bywater Cafe, a restaurant and bakery in Warren, RI. Today he will be showing us how to make an easy fried chicken sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 1 Bakeshop at Bywater buttermilk biscuit per sandwich
- Hot honey or regular honey of your choosing
- Ranch Dressing
- Dill pickle slices
- Fresh dill
- Oil for frying
Ingredients for the Marinade:
- 1 Quart buttermilk
- 6 sprigs of thyme
- 1 Teaspoon of toasted ground black peppercorn
- 1 Tablespoon of preferred hot sauce
- 1 clove of garlic
- Salt to taste
- 6 ea chicken thighs
Ingredients for the Dredge:
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon of finely ground black pepper corn
- 1 tablespoon of salt
Directions for Marinade:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend on high for 30 seconds.
- Taste for seasoning, and adjust as needed.
- Once happy with seasoning of marinade, pour contents over chicken thighs and allow to marinade in the fridge for 24 hours.
Directions for Frying the Chicken:
- Preheat a quart or more of neutral frying oil such as canola or vegetable oil in a pot or cast iron with raised sides. Use a thermometer to gauge the temperature of the oil, we should keep it between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix all ingredients until well incorporated. Remove thighs from marinade and place into the dredge. Use your hand to work the dredge into the chicken. Drip some of the buttermilk marinade onto the chicken during this process and roll again into the dredge until covered. Once the chicken is completely covered in the dredge gently place chicken into hot oil. This part should be done in batches of 2 or 3 at a time as to not lower the oil temperature too drastically. Once the chicken is golden brown, remove the chicken from the oil using either tongs or a slotted kitchen utensil and land either on a rack, or a paper towel to rest. Immediately drizzle honey and salt onto the chicken at this stage and allow the chicken to cool for at least 5 minutes.
Directions for Assembly:
- Slice your biscuit in half. On the bottom layer place 6-10 slices of dill pickles.
- Next place the fried chicken on the pickles.
- Drizzle ranch on top of the chicken, and garnish with fresh picked dill.
- Place the top part of the biscuit on after the dill and serve immediately.
