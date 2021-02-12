In the Kitchen: Easy Cinnamon Rolls

This morning we welcome Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Easy Cinnamon Rolls from scratch.
Ingredients for the Rolls:
- 2 and 3/4 cups (345g) all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)
- 1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 and 1/4 teaspoons Red Star Platinum Yeast or any instant yeast (1 packet)
- 1/2 cup (120ml) whole milk
- 1/4 cup (60ml) water
- 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 large egg
Ingredients for the Filling:
- 3 Tablespoons (45g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar or packed light or dark brown sugar
Ingredients for the Icing:
- 1 cup (120g) confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2–3 Tablespoons (30-45ml) strong brewed coffee or milk
Instructions:
- Make the dough: Whisk the flour, sugar, salt, and yeast together in a large bowl. Set aside.
- Combine the milk, water, and butter together in a heatproof bowl. Microwave or use the stove and heat until the butter is melted and the mixture is warm to touch (about 110°F). Pour into the dry ingredients, add the egg, and stir until it forms a soft dough or use your mixer.
- On a lightly floured surface using floured hands, knead the dough for 3 minutes. Place in a lightly greased bowl (I use non-stick spray), cover loosely, and let rest for about 10 minutes.
- Fill the rolls: After 10 minutes, roll the dough out in a 14×8 inch rectangle. Spread the softened butter on top. Mix together the cinnamon and sugar. Sprinkle it all over the dough. Roll up the dough tightly. Cut into 10-12 even rolls and arrange in a lightly greased 9-inch round cake pan or pie dish.
- Rise: Tightly cover the rolls with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and allow to rise in a warm, draft-free environment for 60-90 minutes. See blog post above for my trick to this step!
- Bake the rolls: After the rolls have doubled in size, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Bake for 25-28 minutes until lightly browned. If you notice the tops are getting too brown too quickly, loosely cover the rolls with aluminum foil and continue baking.
- Make the icing: Whisk the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, and coffee/milk together. Drizzle or spread over warm rolls.
- Cover leftover frosted or unfrosted rolls tightly and store for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to 5 days in the refrigerator.
