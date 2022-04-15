In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Aura Fajardo from Aura’s Chocolate Bar making Easter themed Chocolate Bark.
Ingredients:
- Milk Chocolate or White Chocolate
- Gummies
- Pretzels
- Chocolate bunnies and flowers
- Lime, cherry and pomegranate powders
- Green jelly beans
- Or any leftover candy from Easter
Directions:
- Gather mix ins, chop bigger ingredients if necessary.
- Temper chocolate by melting approximately 3/4ths of the chocolate coins in the microwave in 30-second intervals until it reaches 108°F then cool down the chocolate with the unmelted chocolate until it reaches 86°
- Spread chocolate on a tray covered on parchment paper, and quickly add all the ingredients at random.
- Give the tray a good shake so the mix ins sink in the chocolate.
- Once it dries brake pieces and serve or save in a container with a lid.
