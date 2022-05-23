In the kitchen today, we welcome Julia O’Rourke from Dinolicious Food Truck making their sloppy-joe like sandwich called the Dynomite.

Ingredients:

  • Hamburger
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 4 Tablespoons water
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 2 green peppers, chopped
  • 2 red peppers, chopped
  • 4 Tablespoons white vinegar
  • 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 15oz tomato puree
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • deli rolls

Directions:

  • Add oil, beef and water to pan.
  • Brown the ground beef and season with salt & pepper.
  • Break up ground beef and cook until most of the liquid had cooked off. Drain beef if necessary.
  • Add peppers and onions and cook until soft.
  • Add garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, vinegar, and salt & pepper to taste.
  • Add tomato puree and simmer on low, stirring frequently until desired consistency.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.