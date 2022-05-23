In the kitchen today, we welcome Julia O’Rourke from Dinolicious Food Truck making their sloppy-joe like sandwich called the Dynomite.
Ingredients:
- Hamburger
- Salt & Pepper
- 4 Tablespoons water
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 green peppers, chopped
- 2 red peppers, chopped
- 4 Tablespoons white vinegar
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 15oz tomato puree
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- deli rolls
Directions:
- Add oil, beef and water to pan.
- Brown the ground beef and season with salt & pepper.
- Break up ground beef and cook until most of the liquid had cooked off. Drain beef if necessary.
- Add peppers and onions and cook until soft.
- Add garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, vinegar, and salt & pepper to taste.
- Add tomato puree and simmer on low, stirring frequently until desired consistency.
