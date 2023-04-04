This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.

Today she will be showing us how to make a easy breakfast for dinner. The recipe is for a Dutch Baby with two toppings, either sweet or savory.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole or 2% milk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Powdered sugar, maple syrup, and jam, for serving

Directions:

Blend: Place the flour, milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a blender for 10 seconds, scrape down the sides, and then blend for another 10 seconds. The batter will be loose and liquidy.

Rest: Leave the batter in the blender and set aside to rest 20 to 25 minutes. This gives the flour time to absorb the liquid.

Heat the pan and oven: Meanwhile, place a 9 to 10-inch oven ready skillet on the middle rack of the oven and remove any racks above it.

Heat the oven to 425°F.

Pancake: When ready to make the pancake, remove the skillet from the oven and place it on top of the stove.

Add the butter and swirl the pan to melt the butter and coat the bottom and sides of the pan.

Pour the batter on top of the butter.

Tilt the pan so that the batter runs evenly to all sides.

Place the skillet in the oven.

Bake: Bake until the Dutch baby is puffed, lightly browned across the top, and darker brown on the sides and edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

Serve: You can either serve it from the pan or transfer the Dutch baby to a serving platter first.

Toppings: serve with fruits, jam and powdered sugar. Maybe add syrup too. Or go savory with salmon and sour cream. Or try roasted broccoli and bacon. Heck! Try leftover steak and scrambled eggs. The options are endless. Cut into wedges