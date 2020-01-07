In the Kitchen: Duck Tacos

Chef Lou Cruz, of Rhody Roots, joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Duck Tacos. They’re also our Rhody Deal of the Day. Click here to grab a half off voucher!

Duck Taco Ingredients:

Duck Leg Confit

House-made Corn Tortillas

5 oz Jamaican Jerk Sauce

2 oz Broccoli Slaw

Side of house cut fries or greens

Duck Confit:

1/2 cup Kosher Salt

2 tbsp Light Brown Sugar

2 Bay Leaves, broken into pieces

2 tbsp Fresh Thyme, chopped

1/4 cup Flat Leaf Parsley

1 tsp Pink Peppercorns

Herb Salt

Instructions:

Mix together all ingredients until well combined. Sprinkle salt cured on duck cure duck for 24 hrs in walkin uncovered. Rinse off salt cure after 24 hrs. Pat skin dry and let sit for 30 minutes to dry out skin. Place duck legs in a pan, make sure not to overlap duck. Cover with duck fat and cook in a 300 degree oven covered for 2- 2 1/2 hours. Check 1/2 way thru to make sure everything is okay. Once you see the skin start to brown, remove from oven. Once liquid cools down, remove duck legs and store or eat right away.

Jamaican Jerk Sauce:

6 Scallions, charred

4 Garlic Cloves

1 tbsp Ginger, minced

1 tbsp Allspice

1 tbsp Thyme

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1/2 cup Orange Juice

1/4 cup Gluten-free Soy Sauce (tamari)

2 tbsp Olive Oil

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 Jalapenos, seeded and cored, charred

Salt

Instructions: Blend all ingredients until well combined.

Broccoli Slaw:

1 cup Purple Cabbage

1 Broccoli Stem, julienned

1/4-1/2 Jalapeno, seeded and cored, diced

1 tbsp Cilantro, minced

1 tsp Red Onion, minced

1/2 Lime Juice

1/2 tsp Agave

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Instructions: Mix everything together and store in a container. Best to let sit overnight then use the next day.

Corn Tortillas:

11/2 cup Masa Harina

1 cup Hot Water

2 tsp Duck Fat

1/2 tsp Salt

Instructions:

Place masa in a large bowl and add hot water. Use a rubber spatula to mix together. Add salt and duck fat and incorporate until dough forms. Once the dough has cooled down a little bit than knead the dough until well incorporated. Portion out the dough to 2 oz and press in a tortilla press and griddle tortillas with more duck fat until cooked.

Beet Tartare:

12 medium Golden Beets

Citrus Gastrique

Goat Cheese Mousse

Candied Walnuts

Dehydrated Beet Powder

Instructions: Roast Beets at 375 degrees until fork tender. Season beets with roasted garlic oil, kosher salt and pepper. Once beets are cooked and cooled peel off beet skin. Cut the beets to desired shape and store.

Citrus Gastrique:

1/4 cup Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Orange Juice

1/2 cup Champagne Vinegar

1 1/2 cup Sugar

8 Pink Peppercorns

Instructions: Combine all ingredients and simmer until thickened. Be careful not to burn mixture. Strain out peppercorns and store in a container until you are ready to use.

Goat Cheese Mousse:

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

1/4 cup Powdered Sugar

5 oz Whipped Goat Cheese

Instructions: In a mixing bowl, whip heavy cream with sugar until stiff peak for 5 minutes. Take the mixture and fold into the whipped goat cheese and push thru a sieve to remove any lumps. Store in container and use when ready.

Candied Walnuts:

Walnuts, blanched

1/2 cup Light Brown Sugar

1/2 tsp Ground Clove

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 oz Water

Instructions: Mix sugar and spices together. Toss in blanched walnuts and coat well. Spread on foil or silpat. Bake at 200 degrees for 1 hour, stir half way thru so that the waluts don’t burn. Then cool down to room temp and store in a container and use when ready.

