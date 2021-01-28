In the Kitchen: Duck Breast with Housemade Sausage

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Noah Cain from the Coast Guard House making Duck Breast with Housemade Sausage. It is a breast of duck with their own in house sausage, blended with flageolet beans, kale, all in fig orange port reduction.

Ingredients:

1 – 16 oz Duck Breast (Cut in Half & Scored)

3 oz Housemade Sausage (1.5 oz per serving)

Substitute 3 oz Store Bought Sweet Italian Sausage, Crumbled

2 oz of Shredded Tuscan Kale

2 oz Fig- Orange Port Reduction (1 oz per serving)

6 oz Dried Fig

1 squeezed Orange

4 oz of Ruby Port

0.4 oz Vegetable or Chicken Stock

Directions:

Grill duck to liking Add grilled sausage to the side Top with kale and Port Reduction