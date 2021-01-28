In the Kitchen: Duck Breast with Housemade Sausage

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Noah Cain from the Coast Guard House making Duck Breast with Housemade Sausage. It is a breast of duck with their own in house sausage, blended with flageolet beans, kale, all in fig orange port reduction.

Ingredients:
  • 1 – 16 oz Duck Breast (Cut in Half & Scored)
  • 3 oz Housemade Sausage (1.5 oz per serving)
  • Substitute 3 oz Store Bought Sweet Italian Sausage, Crumbled
  • 2 oz of Shredded Tuscan Kale
  • 2 oz Fig- Orange Port Reduction (1 oz per serving)
  • 6 oz Dried Fig
  • 1 squeezed Orange
  • 4 oz of Ruby Port
  • 0.4 oz Vegetable or Chicken Stock
Directions:
  1. Grill duck to liking
  2. Add grilled sausage to the side
  3. Top with kale and Port Reduction

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams