In the Kitchen: Duck Breast with Housemade Sausage

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Noah Cain from the Coast Guard House making Duck Breast with Housemade Sausage. It is a breast of duck with their own in house sausage, blended with flageolet beans, kale, all in fig orange port reduction.
Ingredients:
- 1 – 16 oz Duck Breast (Cut in Half & Scored)
- 3 oz Housemade Sausage (1.5 oz per serving)
- Substitute 3 oz Store Bought Sweet Italian Sausage, Crumbled
- 2 oz of Shredded Tuscan Kale
- 2 oz Fig- Orange Port Reduction (1 oz per serving)
- 6 oz Dried Fig
- 1 squeezed Orange
- 4 oz of Ruby Port
- 0.4 oz Vegetable or Chicken Stock
Directions:
- Grill duck to liking
- Add grilled sausage to the side
- Top with kale and Port Reduction
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.