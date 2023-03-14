This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Personal Chef, Krunchy Kate made Drippy Baked Eggs.
Ingredients:
· 2-3 Sundried Tomatoes chopped – Use the oil in jar to grease the dish
· 2 Shiitake Mushrooms chopped
· 4-5 Kalamata Olives sliced
· 4-5 Stalks of Asparagus chopped
· 1 Oz Goat Feta ((If you have a cow milk intolerance- goat and sheep cheeses are an amazing substitute. Easily digestible))
· Everything Bagel Seasoning – Everywhere has their own version of this! You can get it at Aldi for around $1.99
· 2 Eggs
· Parsley
· 1 Piece of Grainy Toast
Directions:
· Preheat oven to 375°
· Grease a small baking dish with the oil from the Sundried Tomatoes and add the mushrooms – you want these to cook down a little before adding the eggs. Bake for 5-7 minutes.
· Add sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, asparagus, goat feta, everything bagel seasoning, two eggs, and freshly chopped parsley
· Bake for 10-15 minutes.
· Serve with your favorite grainy toast.
This is so dang good. Now let me go make another batch 😊 If you happen to make this recipe – or one like it – share your creations below!
Check the Instagram reel here!
*Update- when cooking the eggs for a crowd- separate the yolks from the whites- scramble the whites into the mix-ins – cook for 10 or so minutes, once they start to set pop the yolks on top, and bake for 5 more minutes. This will keep those yolks from overcooking.*
Triple (or quadruple) the recipe and serve with a simple green salad tossed with balsamic vinaigrette (honey, balsamic, salt, pepper, and olive oil) to feed a crowd.
