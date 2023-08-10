In the kitchen today, we have Feast Chairman Richard Montella from St. Rocco Church Feast and Festival making doughboys.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb of fresh made wheat dough
  • 4 cups oil for frying
  • 1 tsp butter
  • 1 tsp salt

Directions:

  1. Cut the 1 pound into 2 equal pieces
  2. Stretch to the preferred size and height desired
  3. Place in hot oil in fry pan
  4. Flip at 4 minutes
  5. Take out between 8-10 minutes
  6. Top with with either sugar or red sauce and cheese

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.