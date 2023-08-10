In the kitchen today, we have Feast Chairman Richard Montella from St. Rocco Church Feast and Festival making doughboys.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of fresh made wheat dough
- 4 cups oil for frying
- 1 tsp butter
- 1 tsp salt
Directions:
- Cut the 1 pound into 2 equal pieces
- Stretch to the preferred size and height desired
- Place in hot oil in fry pan
- Flip at 4 minutes
- Take out between 8-10 minutes
- Top with with either sugar or red sauce and cheese
