This morning we welcome the owner of Iggy’s Doughboys and Chowder House and Iggy’s Boardwalk, David Gravino, making pizza crusts and their special bunny doughboys.
They are selling Bunny Shaped Doughboys for Easter and Heart Shaped Doughboys for Mother’s Day on Goldbelly.com. So ordering them for pickup in RI or shipping to family and friends, there are plenty of ways to enjoy these special doughboys.
Ingredients and Directions for Doughboys:
- 16 oz Iggy’s Dough Mix Pouch
- 1.5 ounces shortening
- 8 oz of water
- Assortment of sugar
- Put all ingredients into mixing bowl
- Mix for 5-7 minutes until ingredients are well combined
- Let dough rise while keeping it covered with clean dish towel on large cutting board dusted with flour for 40 minutes
- Once risen, cut dough into 1.5 – 2 ounce pieces
- Preheat oil to 350 degrees
- Cook until golden brown, approximately 1-2 minutes on each side
- Toss with preferred topping
Ingredients and Directions for Pizza Crust:
- 16 oz Iggy’s Dough Mix Pouch
- 8 oz water
- 1 1/2 tbs olive oil
- clam sauce
- arugula
- red onion
- bacon bits
- marinara
- mozzarella
- shredded cheese
- bbq sauce
- ranch
- diced grilled chicken
- scallions
- olive oil
- Once dough is risen, roll it out with a rolling pin onto a pizza baking sheet and oil with desired spices
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes at 400 degrees
- Let cool
- Once crust is ready load it up with desired toppings (the ingredients are for Calamari Pizza, Traditional Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza)
- Bake in the oven for additional five-ten minutes or until cheese is melted/ toppings are warm
