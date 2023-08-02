In the kitchen today, we welcome Derek Aruojo from Antonio’s Pizza, making a Don Giovanni pizza. This is a 4 station pizza meaning that the majority of the ingredients are added after the oven.

Ingredients:

Oregano

Garlic Powder

Salt

Black Pepper

Marinara Sauce

Fresh Mozzarella

Provolone

Chopped Tomato

Pecorino

Avocado

Directions:

Stretch pizza dough Top with the marinara basic sauce Cook pizza in oven After removing, top with remaining ingredients