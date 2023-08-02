In the kitchen today, we welcome Derek Aruojo from Antonio’s Pizza, making a Don Giovanni pizza. This is a 4 station pizza meaning that the majority of the ingredients are added after the oven.

Ingredients:

  • Oregano
  • Garlic Powder
  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Marinara Sauce
  • Fresh Mozzarella
  • Provolone
  • Chopped Tomato
  • Pecorino
  • Avocado

Directions:

  1. Stretch pizza dough
  2. Top with the marinara basic sauce
  3. Cook pizza in oven
  4. After removing, top with remaining ingredients

