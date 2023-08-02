In the kitchen today, we welcome Derek Aruojo from Antonio’s Pizza, making a Don Giovanni pizza. This is a 4 station pizza meaning that the majority of the ingredients are added after the oven.
Ingredients:
- Oregano
- Garlic Powder
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Marinara Sauce
- Fresh Mozzarella
- Provolone
- Chopped Tomato
- Pecorino
- Avocado
Directions:
- Stretch pizza dough
- Top with the marinara basic sauce
- Cook pizza in oven
- After removing, top with remaining ingredients
