In the Kitchen: Dessert Crepe Batter

In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, showing us how to make dessert crepe batter. This recipe will yield 10 crepes.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Flour
- 1 cup Milk
- 1/2 cup Granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla extract
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1/4 cup Water
Directions:
- Mix together all ingredients until well combined.
- Strain.
- Add water if necessary to thin out batter.
