In the Kitchen: DeLuise Cheesecake

Chef Salvatore DeLuise of DeLuise Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their DeLuise Cheesecake.

Ingredients:

1 lb graham cracker crumbs

12 oz sugar

8 oz melted butter

3 lbs cream cheese

12 oz sugar

10 jumbo eggs

2 oz all purpose flour

1 tsp pure vanilla

Pinch of salt

10″ spring form pan

Instructions:

Blend graham cracker crumbs, 12 oz sugar, 8 oz melted butter to make the crust. Push into greased spring form pan. Combine cream cheese, sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla and salt. Pour into spring form pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 45 minutes.

