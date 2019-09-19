In the Kitchen: DeLuise Cheesecake

Chef Salvatore DeLuise of DeLuise Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their DeLuise Cheesecake.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb graham cracker crumbs
- 12 oz sugar
- 8 oz melted butter
- 3 lbs cream cheese
- 12 oz sugar
- 10 jumbo eggs
- 2 oz all purpose flour
- 1 tsp pure vanilla
- Pinch of salt
- 10″ spring form pan
Instructions:
- Blend graham cracker crumbs, 12 oz sugar, 8 oz melted butter to make the crust.
- Push into greased spring form pan.
- Combine cream cheese, sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla and salt.
- Pour into spring form pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 45 minutes.
