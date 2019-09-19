Live Now /
In the Kitchen: DeLuise Cheesecake

Chef Salvatore DeLuise of DeLuise Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their DeLuise Cheesecake.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb graham cracker crumbs
  • 12 oz sugar
  • 8 oz melted butter
  • 3 lbs cream cheese
  • 12 oz sugar
  • 10 jumbo eggs
  • 2 oz all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla
  • Pinch of salt
  • 10″ spring form pan

Instructions:

  1. Blend graham cracker crumbs, 12 oz sugar, 8 oz melted butter to make the crust.
  2. Push into greased spring form pan.
  3. Combine cream cheese, sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla and salt.
  4. Pour into spring form pan.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 45 minutes.

