In the Kitchen: Death By Chocolate Milkshake, Avocado Toastie & Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad

Chef/Owner Andreea Marin of Kaffeology joined us on set to show us how to make their Death By Chocolate Milkshake, Avocado Toastie & Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad
Milkshake Ingredients:
- Chocolate Frosting
- Crushed Oreos
- 3 whole Oreos
- 1 mini brownie
- 1 Twix Bar
- 3 squares Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar
- 3 large scoops of chocolate ice cream
- Milk
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate sauce
Avocado Toastie Ingredients:
- 1 slice of thick rustic bread
- 1 whole avocado
- 2 cherry tomatoes
- 1 poached egg
- 1 Tsp of hemp seeds
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- 1 fresh lime or lime juice
- 1/2 Tsp garlic powder
- Pink himalayan sea salt
- Red chili pepper flakes
- Arugula (garnish)
- Balsamic glaze
Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad Ingredients:
- 1 chicken breast (grilled)
- 1/2 cup of cubed salami
- 1/2 cup of sliced cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of roasted red peppers
- 1/4 cup of kalamata olives
- 3 balls of fresh mozzarella
- Fresh basil leaves
- Fresh sprigs of rosemary
- Handful of spring mix
- Crushed garlic
- Balsamic glaze
- Olive oil
Milkshake Instructions:
- In a blender, add the 3 scoops of chocolate ice cream, enough milk to cover the ice cream, and 2 whole Oreos. Blend until a thick milkshake consistency forms and all ingredients are fully immersed together.
- In a 16oz mason jar, frost the rim with chocolate frosting and dip in crushed Oreos. Transfer the milkshake mixture into the mason jar and top with whipped cream.
- Place one Twix bar on the left hand side of the milkshake inserted halfway into the whipped cream.
- On the right hand side, place 1 mini brownie rested on the whipped cream.
- Top 1 Oreo into the front of the milkshake and the 3 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars on top of the milkshake.
- Drizzle chocolate sauce all over! Serve and enjoy!
Avocado Toastie Instructions:
- Toast or grill one thick slice of rustic bread.
- Cut avocado in half and carefully remove the pit.
- Using a spoon, scoop out all of the avocado into a bowl and throw away the outer shell. Add garlic powder, pink Himalayan sea salt, and finely chopped cilantro into the bowl.
- Squeeze half of a lime over the ingredients in the bowl. Using a fork, smash the avocado mixture together until thick and chunky.
- Spread the mixture over the warm freshly toasted bread. Add sliced cherry tomatoes on top of the smashed avocado. Top the mixture with a poached egg. Garnish with arugula, red chili pepper flakes, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Enjoy!
Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad Instructions:
- In a Ziplock bag, add chicken breast, olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh sprigs of rosemary (diced), crushed garlic, and sea salt. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes.
- Toss one red pepper in sea salt and olive oil, cover in aluminum foil and place on grill and roast until charred.
- Grill the marinated chicken breast until fully cooked, set aside. In a bowl, add spring mix. Top with fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, cubed salami, sliced roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh chopped basil leaves, and sliced grilled chicken breast.
- Toss in a balsamic vinaigrette and enjoy!
