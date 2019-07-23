In the Kitchen: Death By Chocolate Milkshake, Avocado Toastie & Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad

Chef/Owner Andreea Marin of Kaffeology joined us on set to show us how to make their Death By Chocolate Milkshake, Avocado Toastie & Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad

Milkshake Ingredients:

Chocolate Frosting

Crushed Oreos

3 whole Oreos

1 mini brownie

1 Twix Bar

3 squares Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar

3 large scoops of chocolate ice cream

Milk

Whipped cream

Chocolate sauce

Avocado Toastie Ingredients:

1 slice of thick rustic bread

1 whole avocado

2 cherry tomatoes

1 poached egg

1 Tsp of hemp seeds

1 bunch of cilantro

1 fresh lime or lime juice

1/2 Tsp garlic powder

Pink himalayan sea salt

Red chili pepper flakes

Arugula (garnish)

Balsamic glaze

Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad Ingredients:

1 chicken breast (grilled)

1/2 cup of cubed salami

1/2 cup of sliced cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup of roasted red peppers

1/4 cup of kalamata olives

3 balls of fresh mozzarella

Fresh basil leaves

Fresh sprigs of rosemary

Handful of spring mix

Crushed garlic

Balsamic glaze

Olive oil

Milkshake Instructions:

In a blender, add the 3 scoops of chocolate ice cream, enough milk to cover the ice cream, and 2 whole Oreos. Blend until a thick milkshake consistency forms and all ingredients are fully immersed together. In a 16oz mason jar, frost the rim with chocolate frosting and dip in crushed Oreos. Transfer the milkshake mixture into the mason jar and top with whipped cream. Place one Twix bar on the left hand side of the milkshake inserted halfway into the whipped cream. On the right hand side, place 1 mini brownie rested on the whipped cream. Top 1 Oreo into the front of the milkshake and the 3 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars on top of the milkshake. Drizzle chocolate sauce all over! Serve and enjoy!

Avocado Toastie Instructions:

Toast or grill one thick slice of rustic bread. Cut avocado in half and carefully remove the pit. Using a spoon, scoop out all of the avocado into a bowl and throw away the outer shell. Add garlic powder, pink Himalayan sea salt, and finely chopped cilantro into the bowl. Squeeze half of a lime over the ingredients in the bowl. Using a fork, smash the avocado mixture together until thick and chunky. Spread the mixture over the warm freshly toasted bread. Add sliced cherry tomatoes on top of the smashed avocado. Top the mixture with a poached egg. Garnish with arugula, red chili pepper flakes, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Enjoy!

Antipasto Grilled Chicken Salad Instructions:

In a Ziplock bag, add chicken breast, olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh sprigs of rosemary (diced), crushed garlic, and sea salt. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes. Toss one red pepper in sea salt and olive oil, cover in aluminum foil and place on grill and roast until charred. Grill the marinated chicken breast until fully cooked, set aside. In a bowl, add spring mix. Top with fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, cubed salami, sliced roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, fresh chopped basil leaves, and sliced grilled chicken breast. Toss in a balsamic vinaigrette and enjoy!

