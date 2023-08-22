In the kitchen today, we welcome back Guinevere Furtado from Goodies by Guinevere, making a Dairy Free Pumpkin Maple Praline Cream Cheese Cake Roll.

Ingredients and Directions for Pumpkin Cake:

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp pumpkin spice (clove, ginger allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg)
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup plant-based milk
  • ⅔ cup canned pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup neutral oil e.g. canola, avocado
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
    1. First blend together all dry ingredients into a bowl, including spices. Whisk in oils, milks, maple syrup, vanilla, & pumpkin!
    2. Once evenly combined (don’t overmix!), add onto a parchment & oiled lined 1/2 sheet pan. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes!

    Ingredients and Directions for Cream Cheese Frosting:

    • 1 container Tofutti cream cheese
    • 1 vegan butter sticks (1 cup)
    • 4 cups Powdered Sugar
    • 1/2 tsp salt
    • 1 tsp vanilla
    1. Blend together butter, and cream cheese. Once combined, add in the salt, vanilla and blend again. Slowly add in powdered sugar little by little!
    2. Add some water if it’s too lumpy & add more powdered sugar if it’s too runny!

    Ingredients and Directions for Praline Topping:

    • 2 TBS vegan butter
    • 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
    • 2 TBS maple syrup
    • 3/4 cup oats
    • 1/4 cup pecans
    1. Melt butter on med-high heat. Add in brown sugar. Once bubbling & sugar is dissolved, stir in maple syrup.
    2. Cook & simmer for a few minutes until the bubbles look angry!!! Add in the oat & pecans.
    3. Continue cooking on and of a low heat until everything is combined evenly!

