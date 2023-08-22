In the kitchen today, we welcome back Guinevere Furtado from Goodies by Guinevere, making a Dairy Free Pumpkin Maple Praline Cream Cheese Cake Roll.
Ingredients and Directions for Pumpkin Cake:
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp pumpkin spice (clove, ginger allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg)
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- ⅔ cup canned pumpkin puree
- ½ cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup neutral oil e.g. canola, avocado
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- First blend together all dry ingredients into a bowl, including spices. Whisk in oils, milks, maple syrup, vanilla, & pumpkin!
- Once evenly combined (don’t overmix!), add onto a parchment & oiled lined 1/2 sheet pan. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes!
Ingredients and Directions for Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 1 container Tofutti cream cheese
- 1 vegan butter sticks (1 cup)
- 4 cups Powdered Sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- Blend together butter, and cream cheese. Once combined, add in the salt, vanilla and blend again. Slowly add in powdered sugar little by little!
- Add some water if it’s too lumpy & add more powdered sugar if it’s too runny!
Ingredients and Directions for Praline Topping:
- 2 TBS vegan butter
- 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 2 TBS maple syrup
- 3/4 cup oats
- 1/4 cup pecans
- Melt butter on med-high heat. Add in brown sugar. Once bubbling & sugar is dissolved, stir in maple syrup.
- Cook & simmer for a few minutes until the bubbles look angry!!! Add in the oat & pecans.
- Continue cooking on and of a low heat until everything is combined evenly!
