In the Kitchen: Cyclone Pizza & Margherita Pizza

Chef/owner Jacob Kamborian of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Cyclone Pizza & Margherita Pizza.
Ingredients:
- Pizza dough 26oz dough balls (water, salt, yeast and flour)
- 3/4 cup grilled chicken cup cut into cubes
- 3/4 cup homemade caramelized onions
- Homemade barbecue sauce
- Homemade Mozzarella
- Homemade Pizza Sauce
- Sliced tomatoes
- Chopped garlic
- Basil
Cooking instructions for Margherita pizza (Cook time 14 minutes. Prep time three hours):
- Spread the 26 ounce pizza dough ball pond of the peel.
- Spread homemade pizza sauce onto the pizza bake for approximately eight minutes.
- Take out the pizza, spread the homemade mozzarella around the whole pizza an inch from the crust.
- In a separate bowl, add sliced tomatoes with two spoonfuls of chopped garlic and a pinch of salt top the pizza with the tomatoes.
- Put back in the oven and bake another 5 to 6 minutes until the crust is a golden brown.
- Take the pizza out of the oven and cut it into eight slices.
- top it with fresh chopped basil and use garlic oil to go around the crust of the pizza.
Cooking Instructions for Cyclone pizza (Cook time 12 minutes. Prep time 2 hours)
- Spread out the pizza dough on the peel.
- Use a spatula and spread the barbecue sauce as a base around the whole pizza an inch from the crust.
- Top it with mozzarella cheese, cook in the oven about eight minutes.
- Take out the pizza.
- In a separate bowl, mix 3/4 cup chopped chicken and a half a cup of caramelized onions with a half a cup of barbecue sauce and mix it up.
- Spread the topping onto the pizza.
- Bake another 4- 5 minutes.
- Take out of the oven and top it with parsley.
- Cut into eight slices.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.