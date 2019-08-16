In the Kitchen: Cyclone Pizza & Margherita Pizza

Chef/owner Jacob Kamborian of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Cyclone Pizza & Margherita Pizza.

Ingredients:

Pizza dough 26oz dough balls (water, salt, yeast and flour)

3/4 cup grilled chicken cup cut into cubes

3/4 cup homemade caramelized onions

Homemade barbecue sauce

Homemade Mozzarella

Homemade Pizza Sauce

Sliced tomatoes

Chopped garlic

Basil

Cooking instructions for Margherita pizza (Cook time 14 minutes. Prep time three hours):

Spread the 26 ounce pizza dough ball pond of the peel. Spread homemade pizza sauce onto the pizza bake for approximately eight minutes. Take out the pizza, spread the homemade mozzarella around the whole pizza an inch from the crust. In a separate bowl, add sliced tomatoes with two spoonfuls of chopped garlic and a pinch of salt top the pizza with the tomatoes. Put back in the oven and bake another 5 to 6 minutes until the crust is a golden brown. Take the pizza out of the oven and cut it into eight slices. top it with fresh chopped basil and use garlic oil to go around the crust of the pizza.

Cooking Instructions for Cyclone pizza (Cook time 12 minutes. Prep time 2 hours)

Spread out the pizza dough on the peel. Use a spatula and spread the barbecue sauce as a base around the whole pizza an inch from the crust. Top it with mozzarella cheese, cook in the oven about eight minutes. Take out the pizza. In a separate bowl, mix 3/4 cup chopped chicken and a half a cup of caramelized onions with a half a cup of barbecue sauce and mix it up. Spread the topping onto the pizza. Bake another 4- 5 minutes. Take out of the oven and top it with parsley. Cut into eight slices.

