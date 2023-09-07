In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Curry Chicken Salad. This recipe should serve 4-6.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Chicken Breast, cooked and pulled
  • 1 Red Pepper, julienne
  • 4 Scallions, sliced
  • 1 Celery, sliced
  • 1/2 cup Yogurt
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 3 Tablespoons Curry Powder
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1/4 cup Cilantro Leaves, rough chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • Optional: Cashews (as needed)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients
  2. Top with cashews (optional)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.