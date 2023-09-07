In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Curry Chicken Salad. This recipe should serve 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Chicken Breast, cooked and pulled
- 1 Red Pepper, julienne
- 4 Scallions, sliced
- 1 Celery, sliced
- 1/2 cup Yogurt
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 3 Tablespoons Curry Powder
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1/4 cup Cilantro Leaves, rough chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- Optional: Cashews (as needed)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients
- Top with cashews (optional)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.