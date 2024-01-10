In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Curried Yams with Cashews, Mint and Yogurt.
Ingredients:
- 3 Sweet Potatoes, cut into wedges
- 2 Tablespoons Curry Powder
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/8 cup Cashews, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Mint, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- Toss sweet potatoes in curry powder, salt and oil.
- Roast at 450 degrees until cooked and crispy.
- Drizzle with yogurt, top with mint and cashews.
