In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Curried Yams with Cashews, Mint and Yogurt.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Sweet Potatoes, cut into wedges
  • 2 Tablespoons Curry Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/8 cup Cashews, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Mint, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Toss sweet potatoes in curry powder, salt and oil.
  2. Roast at 450 degrees until cooked and crispy.
  3. Drizzle with yogurt, top with mint and cashews.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.