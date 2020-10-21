In the Kitchen: Curried Chicken Sausage With Apples & Buttercup Squash

It’s Wednesday and that means Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us.

Today Nick made Curried Chicken Sausage With Apples & Buttercup Squash’


Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1.5# Chicken Sausage, removed fro casing, roasted til doneness
1/2ea. Sweet Onion, small dice
2ea. Celery Stalks, small dice
2ea. Green Apples, skin on, core removed, small dice
1ea. Buttercup Squash, skin & seeds removed, small dice
1cup Heavy Cream
1/2 cup Chicken Broth
1/8 cup Vadovan Curry (or curry powder)
3 sprigs Organo, chopped
3 sprigs Parsley, chopped
1 Tablespoon Butter
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1pinch Kosher Salt
As Needed Rice (or preferred grain to serve with)


Directions:
In s skillet over medium high heat add olive oil and saute squash, onions and celery until soft.
Add apples and cook for additional 1 minute. Add cream, stock, butter and curry, bring to a
boil then reduce to a simmer. Fold in cooked sausage, add herbs and season with salt. Serve
over rice or grain of your choice.

