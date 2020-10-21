In the Kitchen: Curried Chicken Sausage With Apples & Buttercup Squash

It’s Wednesday and that means Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us.

Today Nick made Curried Chicken Sausage With Apples & Buttercup Squash’



Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

1.5# Chicken Sausage, removed fro casing, roasted til doneness

1/2ea. Sweet Onion, small dice

2ea. Celery Stalks, small dice

2ea. Green Apples, skin on, core removed, small dice

1ea. Buttercup Squash, skin & seeds removed, small dice

1cup Heavy Cream

1/2 cup Chicken Broth

1/8 cup Vadovan Curry (or curry powder)

3 sprigs Organo, chopped

3 sprigs Parsley, chopped

1 Tablespoon Butter

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1pinch Kosher Salt

As Needed Rice (or preferred grain to serve with)



Directions:

In s skillet over medium high heat add olive oil and saute squash, onions and celery until soft.

Add apples and cook for additional 1 minute. Add cream, stock, butter and curry, bring to a

boil then reduce to a simmer. Fold in cooked sausage, add herbs and season with salt. Serve

over rice or grain of your choice.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

