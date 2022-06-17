In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Cucumber & Avocado Tuna with Soy Ginger Dressing.

Ingredients for Avocado Tuna:

  • 6 ounces Tuna
  • 6 ounces Jasmine Rice
  • 2 ounces Soy Ginger Dressing
  • 1/2 Avocado
  • 2 tablespoons Scallions
  • 2 ounces Shaved Cucumber
  • 2 ounces Shaved Melon

Directions for Avocado Tuna:

  1. Tuna should be cut into 3 pieces; 2 ounces each.
  2. Microwave rice for 30 seconds.
  3. In soup cup, place 1 oz. soy ginger dressing and press rice portion into it. Flip cup over into center of plate.
  4. Take 6 oz. of seared tuna and fan evenly across rice.
  5. Take 1/2 avocado and slice 5 slices leaving the end completely attached. Fan out on rice with inside facing up.
  6. Mix 2 oz. cucumber, 2 oz. honeydew and 2 tbsp. scallions with the 1/2 oz. of the dressing and build emphasizing height on top of the tuna.
  7. Drizzle remainder of dressing on top and garnish with scallions.

Ingredients for Soy Ginger Dressing:

  • 12 ounces Fresh Ginger
  • 2 cups Lime Juice
  • 2 teaspoons Whole Grain Mustard
  • 4 cups Olive Oil
  • 1 1/2 cups Sesame Oil
  • 2 cups Soy Sauce
  • 3 cups Brown Sugar
  • 3/4 cup Rice Wine Vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Chopped Garlic

Directions for Soy Ginger Dressing:

  1. Mince garlic and ginger before beginning preparation.
  2. Combine all ingredients except oil in Cambro and blend with emersion blender.
  3. Blend for 30 seconds and slowly incorporate oil until smooth.

