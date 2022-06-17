In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Cucumber & Avocado Tuna with Soy Ginger Dressing.
Ingredients for Avocado Tuna:
- 6 ounces Tuna
- 6 ounces Jasmine Rice
- 2 ounces Soy Ginger Dressing
- 1/2 Avocado
- 2 tablespoons Scallions
- 2 ounces Shaved Cucumber
- 2 ounces Shaved Melon
Directions for Avocado Tuna:
- Tuna should be cut into 3 pieces; 2 ounces each.
- Microwave rice for 30 seconds.
- In soup cup, place 1 oz. soy ginger dressing and press rice portion into it. Flip cup over into center of plate.
- Take 6 oz. of seared tuna and fan evenly across rice.
- Take 1/2 avocado and slice 5 slices leaving the end completely attached. Fan out on rice with inside facing up.
- Mix 2 oz. cucumber, 2 oz. honeydew and 2 tbsp. scallions with the 1/2 oz. of the dressing and build emphasizing height on top of the tuna.
- Drizzle remainder of dressing on top and garnish with scallions.
Ingredients for Soy Ginger Dressing:
- 12 ounces Fresh Ginger
- 2 cups Lime Juice
- 2 teaspoons Whole Grain Mustard
- 4 cups Olive Oil
- 1 1/2 cups Sesame Oil
- 2 cups Soy Sauce
- 3 cups Brown Sugar
- 3/4 cup Rice Wine Vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Chopped Garlic
Directions for Soy Ginger Dressing:
- Mince garlic and ginger before beginning preparation.
- Combine all ingredients except oil in Cambro and blend with emersion blender.
- Blend for 30 seconds and slowly incorporate oil until smooth.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.