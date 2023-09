This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Cucina di Catherina

Owner Cathy Paliotta made us a delicious bolognese with her sauce.

RECIPE:

1/2 cup of chopped celery

1/2/ cup of chopped onion

1/2 cup of carrots

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1/2 pound of ground sirloin

1/2 pound of sweet Italian sausage

1/4 cup of dry white wine of chicken broth

Mix in a jar of Cucina di Catherina sauce