This morning in the kitchen we welcomed 110 Grill making Cuban Swordfish.
Ingredients:
Lettuce Arugula Baby – 1/2 ounce (dry)
Limes – 1/2 Each
Seasoning Bronzing – 1 teaspoon
Swordfish Loin – 8 ounce (dry)
Oil Lemon-2020 – 1 teaspoon
Rice Salad – 1 EA
Grill Seasoning 2021 – 1/4 teaspoon
Lemon Aioli 2022 – 1 ounce (fluid)
Oil Olive Blend 90/10 – 1 tablespoon
Cooking Instructions:1. Season both sides of swordfish with bronzing seasoning and place on an oiled cast iron skillet to achieve a good sear. Place
half lime on the grill to create grill marks
2. Place rice salad in the microwave for 30 seconds. Place heated rice salad in back center of pasta bowl. Lean swordfish against
rice facing 6 o’clock. Drizzle swordfish with 1oz lemon aioli
3. In a small mixing bowl, mix together arugula, grill seasoning, and lemon oil, and place on top of rice and swordfish.
4. Place grilled lime on the plate at 8 o’clock, on the left side of the swordfish
