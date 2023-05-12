This morning in the kitchen we welcomed 110 Grill making Cuban Swordfish.

Ingredients:

Lettuce Arugula Baby – 1/2 ounce (dry)

Limes – 1/2 Each

Seasoning Bronzing – 1 teaspoon

Swordfish Loin – 8 ounce (dry)

Oil Lemon-2020 – 1 teaspoon

Rice Salad – 1 EA

Grill Seasoning 2021 – 1/4 teaspoon

Lemon Aioli 2022 – 1 ounce (fluid)

Oil Olive Blend 90/10 – 1 tablespoon

Cooking Instructions:1. Season both sides of swordfish with bronzing seasoning and place on an oiled cast iron skillet to achieve a good sear. Place

half lime on the grill to create grill marks

2. Place rice salad in the microwave for 30 seconds. Place heated rice salad in back center of pasta bowl. Lean swordfish against

rice facing 6 o’clock. Drizzle swordfish with 1oz lemon aioli

3. In a small mixing bowl, mix together arugula, grill seasoning, and lemon oil, and place on top of rice and swordfish.

4. Place grilled lime on the plate at 8 o’clock, on the left side of the swordfish