In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Cuban Seasoned Swordfish. This dish is served over hot rice salad drizzled with housemade lemon aioli, topped with arugula tossed in citrus oil.

Ingredients and Directions for Cuban Swordfish:

Lettuce Arugula Baby: 1/2 ounce (dry)

Limes Bulk: 1/2 Each

Seasoning Bronzing: 1 teaspoon

Swordfish Loin Prep: 8 ounce (dry)

Oil Lemon: 2020 1 teaspoon

Rice Salad Portion: 1 EA

Grill Seasoning: 2021 1/4 teaspoon

Aioli – Lemon Aioli: 2022 1 ounce (fluid)

Oil Olive Blend 90/10: 1 tablespoon

Season both sides of swordfish with bronzing seasoning and place on oiled cast iron skillet to achieve a good sear. Place half lime on grill to create grill marks. Place rice salad in microwave for 30 seconds. Place heated rice salad in back center of pasta bowl. Lean swordfish against rice facing 6 o’clock. Drizzle swordfish with 1oz lemon aioli. In small mixing bowl mix together arugula, grill seasoning and lemon oil and place on top of swordfish. Place grilled lime on plate at 8 o’clock, on left side of Swordfish.

Ingredients and Directions for Lemon Aioli:

Juice Lemon Frozen: 1/4 cup

Scallions: 1 cup

Mayonnaise: 4 cup

Grill Seasoning – 2021: 1 tablespoon

Lemon Zest: 2 tablespoon

Finely mince the white scallions Mix all ingredients in a stainless steel bowl using a whisk. Using a rubber spatula, transfer to a bottle of pan with a cover, label and store.