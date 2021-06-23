In the Kitchen: Crispy Oysters with Sweet Chili Mayo

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen today sharing his recipe for Crispy Oysters with Sweet Chili Mayo. This recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
- 8 – 12 Oysters, shucked
- 1 cup Wondra Flour
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon Sambul
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- 1 teaspoon Chive, minced
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 drop Sesame Oil
- As Needed Oil for Frying
Directions:
- Dredge shucked oysters in wondra flour.
- Combine mayo, sambul, honey, chives, sesame oil, and salt.
- Fry oysters and top with aioli.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.