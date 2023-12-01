In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mike Kudzma from The Patio on Broadway making Crispy Chicken Benedict.
Ingredients and Directions for Poached Eggs:
- 4 eggs
- ¼ teaspoon of white vinegar
- Water
- Add water to a sauce pot. You will need enough water to submerge the eggs, so roughly 3-4 inches of water works.
- Crack eggs into a ramekin or small bowl, keeping them all separate.
- Pour one egg at a time into a fine mesh strainer to drain any loose liquid.
- Once all the eggs are strained, set aside
- When water reached a boil, lower the heat to a simmer, add vinegar and then all of your eggs
- Cook at a simmer for about 3 minutes or until desired doneness
- Remove eggs and set aside
Ingredients and Directions for Crispy Chicken:
- Two 6 oz chicken breast, cut in half
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 cups flour, season with salt, pepper and paprika
- 4 cups vegetable oil (or oil of choice that has a high smoke point)
- Salt, for seasoning
- Heat oil in a medium sauce pot, to 350*
- Be sure to leave plenty of room for when you add the chicken to avoid overflow
- Coat the chicken in seasoned flour, then add to the buttermilk, coating all of the chicken
- Add the chicken back to the flour for a second coating
- Gently fry the chicken until you reach an internal temperature of 165*
- The chicken should be a crispy with a deep golden brown color
- Sprinkle some salt when finished frying
Ingredients and Directions for Coleslaw:
- 1 cup green cabbage, sliced thin by hand or using a mandoline (be careful!)
- 1 cup purple cabbage, same instructions as green cabbage
- ½ cup carrots, sliced into matchstick-size pieces
- 1 cup of a good quality mayo
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- ¼ cup cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 4 dashes hot sauce (we use locally produced Rhed’s hot sauce)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Put all of the cabbage and carrots into a mixing bowl and set aside
- In another bowl, combine remaining ingredients and whisk together until smooth. Salt and pepper to taste
- Add dressing to the cabbage mixture
Ingredients and Directions for Hollandaise:
- 1 cup of egg yolks
- 3 cups of clarified butter
- ¼ cup of fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1.5 teaspoons salt
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon hot sauce
- Warm butter to about 180* in a saucepot
- Add all other ingredients to a blender/food processor
- With machine running, slowly drizzle the butter
- The process will take a couple of minutes as you’re looking to slowly combine and emulsify to achieve a smooth consistency
- Keep warm and use immediately
- To make it buffalo hollandaise, whisk in buffalo sauce at the end. As much or as little as you’d like. We make our own secret recipe but you can use whatever brand you’d like
- Serve on your favorite english muffins
- Layer with coleslaw, chicken, egg and hollandaise.
- Garnish with chives and enjoy!
