In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends + Stems, making Crispy Charcuterie Cups with Apple and Brie. This is a great holiday appetizer made with things already in your fridge.

Main Ingredients:

  • 12-24 pieces of sliced, wide salami
  • 1-2 Teaspoons Olive oil
  • 1 green apple
  • 12-24 slices of brie
  • Sprigs of Thyme or Rosemary
  • Fresh Cranberries
  • 1 cup sugar

Ingredients and Instructions for Sugared Cranberries:

  • 1 cup fresh cranberries
  • 1.5 cups white sugar, divided
  1. Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar, then reduce for about 5 minutes.
  2. Add cranberries and simmer for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Don’t let them burst!
  3. Remove from heat and let them sit in the syrup for about 10 minutes.
  4. Strain to a plate and let them dry 1 hour.
  5. Roll in remaining sugar.

Instructions for Salami Cups:

  1. Lightly brush salami slices on both sides, press in to the muffin tin.
  2. Place in a 375 degree oven for about 6-9 minutes or until they’re firm and crisp on the edges.
  3. Let cool a bit, remove cups. Repeat with more salami until you have the number you want.
  4. Meanwhile, dice apples into ½’ slices. Saute over medium heat with a splash of olive oil and cook for about 5 minutes just to slightly warm them and soften them.
  5. Slice brie into thin wedges or cubes.
  6. Assemble brie, apples into the cups and garnish with rosemary and sugared cranberries.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.