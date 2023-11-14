In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends + Stems, making Crispy Charcuterie Cups with Apple and Brie. This is a great holiday appetizer made with things already in your fridge.

Main Ingredients:

12-24 pieces of sliced, wide salami

1-2 Teaspoons Olive oil

1 green apple

12-24 slices of brie

Sprigs of Thyme or Rosemary

Fresh Cranberries

1 cup sugar

Ingredients and Instructions for Sugared Cranberries:

1 cup fresh cranberries

1.5 cups white sugar, divided

Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar, then reduce for about 5 minutes. Add cranberries and simmer for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Don’t let them burst! Remove from heat and let them sit in the syrup for about 10 minutes. Strain to a plate and let them dry 1 hour. Roll in remaining sugar.

Instructions for Salami Cups:

Lightly brush salami slices on both sides, press in to the muffin tin. Place in a 375 degree oven for about 6-9 minutes or until they’re firm and crisp on the edges. Let cool a bit, remove cups. Repeat with more salami until you have the number you want. Meanwhile, dice apples into ½’ slices. Saute over medium heat with a splash of olive oil and cook for about 5 minutes just to slightly warm them and soften them. Slice brie into thin wedges or cubes. Assemble brie, apples into the cups and garnish with rosemary and sugared cranberries.