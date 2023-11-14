In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends + Stems, making Crispy Charcuterie Cups with Apple and Brie. This is a great holiday appetizer made with things already in your fridge.
Main Ingredients:
- 12-24 pieces of sliced, wide salami
- 1-2 Teaspoons Olive oil
- 1 green apple
- 12-24 slices of brie
- Sprigs of Thyme or Rosemary
- Fresh Cranberries
- 1 cup sugar
Ingredients and Instructions for Sugared Cranberries:
- 1 cup fresh cranberries
- 1.5 cups white sugar, divided
- Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar, then reduce for about 5 minutes.
- Add cranberries and simmer for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Don’t let them burst!
- Remove from heat and let them sit in the syrup for about 10 minutes.
- Strain to a plate and let them dry 1 hour.
- Roll in remaining sugar.
Instructions for Salami Cups:
- Lightly brush salami slices on both sides, press in to the muffin tin.
- Place in a 375 degree oven for about 6-9 minutes or until they’re firm and crisp on the edges.
- Let cool a bit, remove cups. Repeat with more salami until you have the number you want.
- Meanwhile, dice apples into ½’ slices. Saute over medium heat with a splash of olive oil and cook for about 5 minutes just to slightly warm them and soften them.
- Slice brie into thin wedges or cubes.
- Assemble brie, apples into the cups and garnish with rosemary and sugared cranberries.
