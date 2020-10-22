In the Kitchen: Crispy Artichoke Hearts with Tartar Sauce

This morning we welcome Nick DiGiovanni who finished 3rd place in Masterchef season 10. He is making Crispy Artichoke Hearts with Tartar Sauce.
Ingredients for the Artichoke Hearts:
- 1 Can Artichoke Hearts
- 1/2 cup potato starch
- salt + pepper
- 1/4 cup canola oil
Ingredients for the Tartar Sauce:
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1 small dill pickle
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Directions:
- Dredge one side of the hearts in potato starch with the salt and pepper mixed in.
- Fry until golden brown and crispy on that one side.
- Combine all sauce ingredients and dip!
