In the Kitchen: Crispy Artichoke Hearts with Tartar Sauce

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning we welcome Nick DiGiovanni who finished 3rd place in Masterchef season 10. He is making Crispy Artichoke Hearts with Tartar Sauce.

Ingredients for the Artichoke Hearts:
  • 1 Can Artichoke Hearts 
  • 1/2 cup potato starch
  •  salt + pepper 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil 
Ingredients for the Tartar Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup mayo 
  • 1 small dill pickle 
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice 
Directions:
  1. Dredge one side of the hearts in potato starch with the salt and pepper mixed in.
  2. Fry until golden brown and crispy on that one side.
  3. Combine all sauce ingredients and dip! 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams